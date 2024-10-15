Search
Tuesday, October 15th, 2024
New York DEC announces annual Arbor Day poster contest

New York DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program coordinates the contest to promote the value of trees in the environment and New Yorkers’ lives. (File photo by Dan Ladd)

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the start of the agency’s annual Arbor Day Poster contest.

Each year, DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program coordinates the contest to promote the value of trees in the environment and New Yorkers’ lives. The winner of the contest will have their photo or artwork reproduced as the 2025 Arbor Day Poster to commemorate the holiday.

The contest is sponsored by the New York State Arbor Day Committee, which includes DEC, the Empire State Forestry Foundation, the New York State Arborist Association, State Department of Agriculture and Markets, and Sylvamo North America.

DEC is accepting original photograph and artwork submissions on behalf of the committee until 5 p.m. on Dec. 31. Entries must feature trees in New York State and be submitted through the online poster contest submission form.

For more information about the contest email arborday@dec.ny.gov. To obtain past New York State Arbor Day posters, contact any local DEC forestry office or call 518-402-9428, or visit the DEC website.

– NYSDEC

What outdoor activities interest you?