Dante Piraino of Baldwinsville, in Onondaga County, while fishing in a state BASS Federation tournament out of Ogdensburg on the St. Lawrence River on Sept. 22, hauled in a 9-pound smallmouth bass near Cape Vincent to smash the previous record in New York by 10 ounces.

It became official on Oct. 10 when DEC released the information from its press office. The previous record catch was an 8-pound, 6-ounce bronzeback from Cayuga Lake in 2022, reeled in by Tom Russell, of Albion.

