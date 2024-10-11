New York deer hunters can continue to help feed the hungry this season

With deer seasons taking center stage across New York in the coming days and weeks, the subject of donating venison to the needy comes with it.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently issued a press release touting the fact that the state association of New York’s 10 Feeding America member food banks collected 32 million pounds of food since launching in 2022. Among the food collected was venison. The release sought to remind hunters to participate in venison donation efforts.

