Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Waterfowl avoidance areas in effect on Mississippi River Pools beginning Oct. 15

Onalaska, Wis. — Voluntary waterfowl avoidance areas will be in effect on pools 7 and 8 of the Mississippi River beginning Oct. 15.

The areas are part of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, and are locations where migrating waterfowl and other water birds stage during fall. Refuge officials request waterfowl hunters and others avoid these areas.

The voluntary avoidance area on Pool 7 is on Lake Onalaska and covers about a 3,300-acre section of the lake. It’s marked with orange and white buoys and will be in effect until mid-November. The Pool 8 area includes the 980-acre Goose Island no-hunting zone and the 6,500-acre Wisconsin Islands closed area. The avoidance area is in effect until the end of the waterfowl season.

Roche-A-Cri State Park Fire Contained, But Burned 6.5 Acres

Friendship, Wis. — DNR fire crews and local agencies recently contained the 6.5-acre Stairway Fire at Roche-A-Cri State Park in Adams County. Officials say the fire began on the top of the Roche-A-Cri Mound stairway around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6. No injuries have been reported. The cause is still under investigation.

The fire burned in pine needles and leaf litter with minimal torching to trees. Ten local fire departments have been working with DNR crews using hose and hand lines to build containment lines to contain the fire. The Nature Conservancy and the UW-Stevens Point Fire Crew are assisting with mop-up. They will continue to look for smoke and burning materials within the fire perimeter. The park’s main gate is closed for the season, and the property is closed to the public until further notice.

B&C Club Welcomes U.S. House Passage of Fix Our Forests Act

Missoula, Mont. — The Boone and Crockett Club welcomed recent action by the U.S. House of Representatives to pass the Fix Our Forests Act (H.R. 8790) by a bipartisan vote of 268-151.

“The Boone and Crockett Club applauds bipartisan passage of the Fix Our Forests Act in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Tony A. Schoonen, B&C Club chief executive officer. “This legislation would allow the U.S. Forest Service to accelerate active forest management on our national forests – reducing the risk of severe wildfires, improving big-game habitat, and creating jobs in rural communities.

Active forest management such as harvesting trees, thinning dead and dying trees, creating fuel breaks, prescribed and managed burns, and creating defensible spaces are all effective tools to reduce wildfire threats and improve wildlife habitat.”

Great Lakes Fishery Commission Soliciting Award Nominations

Ann Arbor, Mich. — Each year, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission honors individuals or groups who have made outstanding contributions to Great Lakes science, policy, and management.

The commission has announced that it is now accepting nominations for three annual awards: The Jack Christie/Ken Loftus Award for Distinguished Scientific Contributions toward Understanding Healthy Great Lakes Ecosystems; the Buzz Besadny Award for Fostering Great Lakes Partnerships; and the Vern Applegate Award for Outstanding Contributions to Sea Lamprey Control.

The commission welcomes nominations for these awards, which will be presented during the commission’s annual meeting in May, 2025. The form for submitting a nomination is available online and is designed to be convenient.

Nominations are due by Nov. 1. Nominations submitted in the previous three years will be considered and do not need to be resubmitted. For more information about the awards and for a list of past recipients, visit: www.glfc.org/about.php#awards.

Federal Ammo Continues Partnership with Youth Shooting Sports Alliance

Anoka, Minn. — Federal Premium has announced its ongoing collaboration with the Youth Shooting Sports Alliance, reinforcing a shared commitment to introducing safe and responsible shooting sports to new enthusiasts. As a sponsor of this organization, Federal supports YSSA’s mission to foster the development of shooting sports programs that prioritize safety and responsibility.

The Youth Shooting Sports Alliance was founded in 2007. The YSSA has loaned and donated equipment to youth programs nationwide, benefiting more than 120,000 youth.

