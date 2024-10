Shotguns still dominate the two weekends of Illinois deer hunting that remain aptly labeled “gun season.”

But here’s something to shrug at as you sight-in your 12 gauge for the first weekend of the 2024 firearms effort: One out of five deer taken during last year’s gun hunts was taken with a single-shot, centerfire rifle. This figure is courtesy of DNR’s annual Deer Harvest Report, which for the first time included a nod to rifles.

