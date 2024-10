We were trolling in 130 to 170 feet of water in Lake Huron off Harbor Beach, Mich., and things were slow, when we noticed a big fish on the sonar right on the bottom. We figured it was a lake trout. Brandon Stanton, the skipper, immediately dropped one of the downriggers that was running higher in the water column to the bottom. And we connected just like that.

My brother, Phil, who grabbed the rod, pronounced this was “no lake trout.”

