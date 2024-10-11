Nights are getting cooler, and so too are shallow-water areas of lakes. That means the big northern pike are moving in and are easier to catch. Here’s what to do to get the job done.
MN Daily Update: Fall is the time for finding northern pike in the shallows
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Minnesota’s brook trout populations becoming better connected
Currently, there’s a concerted effort under way by several agencies to improve the connectivity of waterways in northeastern Minnesota through
Episode 509 – Pheasant opener, bear scare, Stan Tekiela on bears, the new Outdoor News Foundation
Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman preview the 2024 ring-necked pheasant hunting opener (Saturday, Oct. 12) and provide
New York deer hunters can continue to help feed the hungry this season
With deer seasons taking center stage across New York in the coming days and weeks, the subject of donating venison