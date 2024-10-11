Episode 509 – Pheasant opener, bear scare, Stan Tekiela on bears, the new Outdoor News Foundation

Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman preview the 2024 ring-necked pheasant hunting opener (Saturday, Oct. 12) and provide details on the death of a park ranger in Voyageurs National Park. Then Samantha Ewald joins Drieslein to share her harrowing tale of black bears climbing up a Minnesota tree she was hunting from last month. Speaking of bears, Stan Tekiela drops by again to talk about his black bear photography this fall. Finally, Tim Lesmeister and Drieslein provide details into the new nonprofit Outdoor News Foundation that aims to permanently recruit the next generation of hunters and anglers.