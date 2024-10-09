What will dry conditions mean for Minnesota pheasant hunters on Saturday’s opener?

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, thousands of blaze-orange-clad hunters will hit the state’s grasslands and other birdy habitat across Minnesota in hopes of flushing a rooster pheasant within shotgun range.
Those hunters will affirm the tradition-rich “opener” that in many locales celebrates bird hunting, dogs, small-town living, and the outdoors in general. “Welcome Hunters” signs will adorn cafes, watering holes, and other establishments across prairie country. Many of the state’s Pheasant Forever chapters – 73 and counting – will usher in the new season in various celebratory ways.