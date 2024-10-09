Search
Wednesday, October 9th, 2024
What will dry conditions mean for Minnesota pheasant hunters on Saturday’s opener?

Pheasant hunters across much of Minnesota will head afield Saturday, Oct. 12 to kick off this year’s hunting season. Survey results from August offer hope, as does the fact that dry weather has resulted in ahead-of-schedule crop harvest in the south. (Stock photo)

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, thousands of blaze-orange-clad hunters will hit the state’s grasslands and other birdy habitat across Minnesota in hopes of flushing a rooster pheasant within shotgun range.
Those hunters will affirm the tradition-rich “opener” that in many locales celebrates bird hunting, dogs, small-town living, and the outdoors in general. “Welcome Hunters” signs will adorn cafes, watering holes, and other establishments across prairie country. Many of the state’s Pheasant Forever chapters – 73 and counting – will usher in the new season in various celebratory ways.

