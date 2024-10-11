Cost of wolf-killed livestock, pets up this year in Wisconsin

Wolf conflicts with livestock and pets are running ahead of 2023 at this point of the year. Part of that could be increasing wolf populations, or wolves moving closer to inhabited areas as pack areas fill up in wilder parts of Wisconsin.

Part of this change also could be that wolves are simply hungrier this year than last after an open winter that might have made it more difficult for wolves to kill deer. Deep snowpack favors wolves over deer. With the past mild winter, deer were not as easy of a target as they were in the winter of 2022-23, one of the more severe winters in the northern tier of counties in recent memory.