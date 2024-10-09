Public invited to Oct. 11 land celebration in Minnesota’s Brown County

St. Paul — Members of the public are invited to attend a dedication of new public hunting land in Brown County at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, as part of the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.

The ceremony celebrates approximately 140 acres recently added to the Rosenau-Lambrecht Wildlife Management Area, located east of Sleepy Eye.

The dedication ceremony will include comments from local officials, conservationists, Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, Explore Minnesota Executive Director Lauren Bennett McGinty, and others.

Nestled between the Minnesota and Cottonwood rivers, the Rosenau-Lambrecht WMA is home to 568 acres of prairie and wetlands in Brown County. The latest two acquisitions, totaling 140 acres, were led by Brown County Pheasants Forever in 2023.

Since the first acquisition in 1972, “Spider Slough” was later named Rosenau-Lambrecht WMA in 1973, in recognition of two local farmers who provided instrumental support in the project. Acquisition and habitat work has continued over the years, with efforts from Brown County Pheasants Forever, the New Ulm chapter of the Izaak Walton League, the Lost Dog and Fox Hunters Club, and other community support.

“Brown County Pheasants Forever is excited for the additions to the Rosenau-Lambrecht WMA,” said Tim Kraskey, Brown County Pheasants Forever chapter president. “The new parcels will enhance the wildlife habitat and provide more opportunities for hunting on public lands.”

The Rosenau-Lambrecht WMA is known for its diverse habitat that supports a variety of wildlife species. One of the new additions, a 40-acre parcel, consists mainly of native plant species. Restoration will begin this fall on the 100-acre addition to a prairie wetland complex. Both units offer opportunities to observe prairie songbirds and hunt multiple game species including deer, pheasants, and other small game.

“This addition is another in a long line of collaborative acquisition projects that the Brown County chapter of Pheasants Forever has led over the decades. This particular parcel will provide wildlife-related recreational opportunities for future generations and safeguard our wildlife heritage for all to enjoy,” said Jeff Zajac, DNR area wildlife manager based in Redwood Falls.

For those attending, on-site parking will not be available at the WMA. Buses will be available for participants starting at 3:30 p.m., leaving from the Sleepy Eye Event Center, 110 12th Ave. NE, in Sleepy Eye.

Sleepy Eye, with a population of just under 3,500, is located on U.S. Highway 14, less than two hours southwest of Minneapolis.

Explore Minnesota and the Minnesota DNR are assisting the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce & CVB in planning the event.