‘Prevailing wage’ law to affect conservation work in Minnesota

After “prevailing wage” law changes took effect Aug. 1, 2024, outdoors organizations and the Minnesota DNR, both which sometimes oversee state-funded conservation projects, still wondered how the law would affect workers’ wages – and project budgets.

In short, the law’s change more explicitly outlines “public works projects,” as “improvement or restoration of … land intended for use by the public for the public benefit.” The change likely will affect organizations that receive funding from the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, or the state in general, because many of those projects aim to improve land for public benefit or use.

