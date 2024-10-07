Plans in the works to buy another research vessel for Ohio State University’s Stone Lab

The 37-foot M/V Bio-Lab, a trap net-style boat built in 1947 by the Vermilion Engineering Company is the oldest research vessel in the Great Lakes.

According to a recent announcement, it may be getting company at Ohio State University’s Franz Theodore Stone Laboratory’s dock on South Bass Island, thanks to $2.5 million federal dollars that have been championed by Ohio U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown. Plans are underway to construct another vessel to provide additional capacity for the education and research programs conducted at Stone Lab during the open water season.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here