Ohio’s boat dock lottery open through October

Columbus — Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) opened the online application for its boat dock lottery, offering spots at 17 scenic state parks. The lottery application period closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

“Our state parks offer some of the best boating opportunities in Ohio, and the boat dock lottery gives more people the chance to enjoy these beautiful waters,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz.

“We’re excited to offer this convenient online application process, making it easier than ever for boaters to access the outdoor adventures waiting for them next season.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM OHIO OUTDOOR NEWS:

Weather puts damper on opening weekend of Ohio’s archery deer season

Ohio drought affects wildlife in various ways

Ohio Insider: Time to revisit holding a limited bobcat trapping season in Ohio

Boating enthusiasts can apply for available docks at the following state parks: Alum Creek, Buck Creek, Buckeye Lake, Burr Oak, Caesar Creek, Delaware, Dillon, Guilford Lake, Indian Lake, Lake Milton, Mary Jane Thurston, Mosquito Lake, Paint Creek, Rocky Fork, Salt Fork, Shawnee, and West Branch.

To participate, applicants must submit proof of watercraft ownership (title) and current registration. While you may apply for multiple parks, only one application per household per park is permitted. Those selected will have the opportunity to renew their dock rental annually each spring for up to five years.

For more information and to apply, visit ohiodnr.gov/docklottery.

To learn more about dock options at each park, contact the local park office(s) at:

Alum Creek: (740) 548-4631; Buck Creek: (937) 322-5284; Buckeye Lake: (740) 527-4218; Burr Oak: (740) 767-3570; Caesar Creek: (513) 897-3055; Delaware: (740) 363-4561; Dillon: (740) 453-4377; Guilford Lake: (330) 222-1712; Indian Lake: (937) 843-2717; Lake Milton and West Branch: (330) 235-0030; Mary Jane Thurston: (419) 832-7662; Mosquito Lake: (330) 637-2856; Paint Creek and Rocky Fork: (937) 393-4284; Salt Fork: (740) 432-1508; Shawnee: (740) 858-6681.