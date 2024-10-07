Search
Monday, October 7th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, October 7th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Ohio’s boat dock lottery open through October

“Our state parks offer some of the best boating opportunities in Ohio, and the boat dock lottery gives more people the chance to enjoy these beautiful waters,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. (File photo by Mark Nale)

Columbus — Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) opened the online application for its boat dock lottery, offering spots at 17 scenic state parks. The lottery application period closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

“Our state parks offer some of the best boating opportunities in Ohio, and the boat dock lottery gives more people the chance to enjoy these beautiful waters,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz.

“We’re excited to offer this convenient online application process, making it easier than ever for boaters to access the outdoor adventures waiting for them next season.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM OHIO OUTDOOR NEWS:

Weather puts damper on opening weekend of Ohio’s archery deer season

Ohio drought affects wildlife in various ways

Ohio Insider: Time to revisit holding a limited bobcat trapping season in Ohio

Boating enthusiasts can apply for available docks at the following state parks: Alum Creek, Buck Creek, Buckeye Lake, Burr Oak, Caesar Creek, Delaware, Dillon, Guilford Lake, Indian Lake, Lake Milton, Mary Jane Thurston, Mosquito Lake, Paint Creek, Rocky Fork, Salt Fork, Shawnee, and West Branch.

To participate, applicants must submit proof of watercraft ownership (title) and current registration. While you may apply for multiple parks, only one application per household per park is permitted. Those selected will have the opportunity to renew their dock rental annually each spring for up to five years.

For more information and to apply, visit ohiodnr.gov/docklottery.

To learn more about dock options at each park, contact the local park office(s) at:

Alum Creek: (740) 548-4631; Buck Creek: (937) 322-5284; Buckeye Lake: (740) 527-4218; Burr Oak: (740) 767-3570; Caesar Creek: (513) 897-3055; Delaware: (740) 363-4561; Dillon: (740) 453-4377; Guilford Lake: (330) 222-1712; Indian Lake: (937) 843-2717; Lake Milton and West Branch: (330) 235-0030; Mary Jane Thurston: (419) 832-7662; Mosquito Lake: (330) 637-2856; Paint Creek and Rocky Fork: (937) 393-4284; Salt Fork: (740) 432-1508; Shawnee: (740) 858-6681.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?