More than 100 take part in Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure weekend

The weekend, tailored for women aged 16 and older, creates a welcoming, pressure-free environment to embrace new activities. (File photo by Sara Mueller)

Columbus — One hundred women from across Ohio gathered at Mohican State Park Lodge and Conference Center in late September for the 10th annual Ohio Women’s Outdoor Adventure, hosted by the Ohio DNR (ODNR). The event provided participants a chance to explore outdoor skills, including boating, fishing, shooting sports, and nature programming.

The weekend, tailored for women aged 16 and older, creates a welcoming, pressure-free environment to embrace new activities.

From kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding to archery and sustainable living, participants expanded their skills while enjoying the natural beauty of one of Ohio’s most beloved state parks.

The events were tailored for women aged 16 and older and attendees were able to select their courses throughout the weekend.

Hosted by ODNR’s Division of Parks and Watercraft with support from experts across the divisions of Forestry, Natural Areas and Preserves, Wildlife, and Geological Survey, the event featured hands-on sessions in fishing, hiking, shotgun and rifle basics, stream quality monitoring, wild edibles, and more.

Participants also enjoyed a special dinner at nearby Malabar Farm State Park, immersing themselves in Ohio’s rich outdoor heritage.

