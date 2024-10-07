Michigan Mixed Bag: “Ask the DNR” Returns to WNMU-TV13

Marquette, Mich. — Upper Peninsula staffers from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will appear live on television to answer viewer questions on “Ask the DNR” on WNMU-TV13.

The hour-long program, hosted by Mike Settles, aired live at 8 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 3. Additional show dates for the rest of the 2024-25 season include Nov. 7, Dec. 5 and April 3.

Viewers are reminded to leave their name, city, and phone number when calling in questions. Those questions not answered on the air will be answered by DNR staffers in returned phone calls following the program.

The broadcast is sponsored by U.P. Whitetails of Marquette County.

To phone questions in during the live telecast, call 1-800-227-9668. Questions may also be submitted via email at dtv13@nmu.edu.

Baraga, Mich. — Initial work to develop the Houghton Douglass Falls and Veterans Memorial Scenic Site is underway.

To ensure visitor safety, the entire site will temporarily close to the public during construction.

Located in the heart of the Keweenaw Peninsula, the future scenic site boasts Michigan’s impressive 110-foot waterfall and breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding forest. The memorial will honor veterans and provide a beautiful natural setting for visitors.

The site was named for Michigan’s first state geologist Douglas Houghton and his cousin C.C. Douglass, who worked in Houghton’s survey party. The site will be officially dedicated at a later date.

Anticipated changes to the construction timeline will be available at Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

Great Lakes Fishery Commission Soliciting Award Nominations

Ann Arbor, Mich. — Each year, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission honors individuals or groups who have made outstanding contributions to Great Lakes science, policy, and management. The Commission has announce that it is now accepting nominations for three annual awards:

• The Jack Christie/Ken Loftus Award for Distinguished Scientific Contributions toward Understanding Healthy Great Lakes Ecosystems;

• The Buzz Besadny Award for Fostering Great Lakes Partnerships;

• The Vern Applegate Award for Outstanding Contributions to Sea Lamprey Control.

The commission welcomes nominations for these awards, which will be presented during the Commission’s annual meeting in May, 2025. The form for submitting a nomination is available online and is designed to be convenient. Feel free to forward this announcement to your colleagues.

Nominations are due by November 1, 2024. Nominations submitted in the previous three years will be considered and do not need to be resubmitted.

For more information about the awards and for a list of past recipients, visit: www.glfc.org/about.php#awards.

DNR Conducting Fall Walleye Surveys

Lansing — If you’re on the water this month, be on the lookout for Michigan DNR personnel conducting nighttime walleye surveys.

Fisheries managers use these surveys to determine whether walleye that hatched in the spring (young-of-year) were hatched in the wild or stocked, as well as how many are present in an area. This information helps the DNR make well-informed decisions.

Using electrofishing boats at night, crews will survey shallow areas near the shoreline of lakes with the goal of capturing juvenile walleye.

On larger lakes, two or more electrofishing crews using separate boats may operate at the same time to cover more area. The crews will work on a subsample of Michigan lakes that have been stocked with walleye, as well as lakes that have not.

Biologists also collect and keep a sample of young-of-year walleye from stocked lakes to determine whether the fish are primarily reproducing naturally or if young-of-year are from stocking. All other walleye will be released unharmed.

Everyone is urged to use caution when fishing or on the water near electrofishing boats, and anyone wading will be asked to exit the water when a survey boat approaches and during electrofishing work. Crews will be using bright lights to illuminate the water around the boat and running a generator on board, which may make it difficult to hear and speak with anyone on shore.