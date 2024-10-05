Michigan Natural Resources Commission being sued over coyote season reduction, response expected soon

Michigan United Conservation Clubs and the Michigan Trappers and Predator Callers Association have filed lawsuits against the Michigan Natural Resources Commission over the closure of coyote hunting for three months stating in court documents that the decision was not based on “sound science” as required by the law.

The NRC voted in March to close coyote hunting from April 16 to July 14. The July 15 to April 15 period had been the traditional coyote season in Michigan until it was changed to a year-round season in 2016.

