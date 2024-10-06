The joy of catching fall pike and preparing them for the pickling jar

Northern pike go by all sorts of derisive nicknames, and their emergence from the summertime depths can draw reactions like a child with high hopes for that last Christmas gift, only to tear open a bag of socks.
“Ugh, it’s another northern.”
And yet, as summer becomes autumn, the water cools, and – for some of us – our mindsets turn more toward stocking the freezer and shelves as winter approaches.
There’s simply nothing like targeting northern pike in the fall, harvesting the right-sized ones, and preparing them in the pickling jar.