In this recipe contributed by Ryan Pinkalla, you’ll be building fresh ingredients together with your walleye fillets in a flavor-packed meal. Ryan suggested that while you could use commercially prepared chips and salsa Verde to cut down on the prep time, he believes it is well worth the effort to follow the steps to get the best flavors out of the dish.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here