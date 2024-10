Remember when there were a lot of booksellers around? Every mall had one or two of them. It seems that most of them have disappeared.

It doesn’t matter much to me anymore because I mostly love to read about fishing and there aren’t a lot of fishing books available. I guess you can find the “how-to” kind of hardcovers and maybe one or two biographies about a famous fisherman or two, but there is not a lot of fishing reading material outside of magazines, for the most part.

