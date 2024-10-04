Ryan Rothstein: Don’t sleep on October cold fronts

The more things change, the more things stay the same, or so the phrase goes. While I’m not necessarily a subscriber to that philosophy, there’s no doubt it rings true for certain aspects of the deer-hunting world.

When I was a kid, every deer-hunting magazine I picked up would warn of the folly of hunting the “October lull.” If you go on YouTube, TikTok, or virtually any other social media platform, you’ll find endless videos in which another “influencer” in southern Iowa or Wisconsin or (insert big-buck state here) will tell you all about the horrors of being in a deer stand in mid-October.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here