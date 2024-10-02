Heavy rain has impact on 2024 fawn survival in south-central Minnesota study area

It’s well known that heavy rains can be tough on young pheasants and turkeys. But how does abundant precipitation affect fawn survival in the earliest stages of a whitetail’s life?
Minnesota researchers didn’t set out to answer that question exclusively, but they may have shed some light on the topic during some work this past spring. Researchers with the Minnesota DNR placed GPS collars on newborn fawns as part of a study in the south-central portion of the state for a fourth straight year in 2024.