Episode 508 – Fawn study, duck stamp winner, Stan Tekiela on migration, Wisconsin black bear attack

Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss the expanding results from a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fawn study in the southern part of the state, plus some big bulls taken during the state’s elk hunting season. Then Adam Grimm, the newest winner of the federal duck stamp, joins the show from his home in northeast South Dakota. Stan Tekiela drops in to talk about fall migration and efforts to change bird names, then Tim Lesmeister and Drieslein talk a host of issues including the 60th anniversary of the Wilderness Act, the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, garbage in Lake Mille Lacs, and handgun accuracy when fighting off a black bear.