While about 4,000 prospective elk hunters applied to hunt the species in northwestern Minnesota this year, Kelsie LaSharr, the DNR’s elk coordinator, says she’s still surprised by how many in Minnesota aren’t aware of the limited once-in-a-lifetime elk licenses available.

Further, when she sees the animals harvested, LaSharr says she’s more than impressed by the quality of the animals in that part of the state. This year, eight of 10 elk permits were filled, all of them by bull elk.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here