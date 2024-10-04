Fall colors are peaking in Florence County, Wisconsin. Upcoming October events at The Range of Richfield. Minnesota bear hunting report from outfitter Bernie Barringer. Jeff Kelm reports on the MWC World Walleye Championship held last weekend on Lake Huron. Dan heads north for several days of fishing on Lake Superior and inland lakes.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1940
