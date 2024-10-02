Minnesota waters inventory update to start, wrap up in eight years

Minnesota DNR officials intend to answer Minnesotans’ questions and explain an upcoming eight-year public waters inventory project in early October, before the undertaking kicks off in 2025.

“We do feel that this effort, although very large, will provide better water resource protection, better regulatory clarity, and a shared understanding for everybody involved,” said Randall Doneen, the DNR’s section manager of conservation assistance and regulation for the Ecological and Water Resources Division.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here