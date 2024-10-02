Minnesota Mixed Bag: Four duck hunters rescued after boat capsizes in Douglas County

Alexandria, Minn. — At about 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a boat capsized on Bird Lake in Osakis Township. It further was reported that two adults and two juvenile duck hunters were clinging to the overturned craft, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Both a sheriff’s office Water Patrol boat and the office’s Dive Team airboat were dispatched to the scene where, the responders were told, the four hunters were “having a difficult time staying afloat because their waders had filled with water.” The deputies were able to rescue all four hunters, who were treated for hypothermia and exposure, the release states. None of the hunters were wearing life jackets, and there were not enough life jackets for all of the occupants, according to the sheriff’s report.

“Hopefully, this call will serve as a reminder for all watercraft users to wear life jackets (or have them immediately accessible), have all children wear life jackets, and to have a life jacket for each occupant,” the report said. “Please do not sacrifice safety when participating in outdoor activities such as waterfowl hunting. Drowning is the leading cause of death for waterfowl hunters.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Alexandria Police Department, Minnesota DNR conservation officers, Osakis first responders, and North Ambulance, the release says.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Heavy rain has impact on 2024 fawn survival in south-central Minnesota study area

Will Minnesota’s early teal season continue in 2025? Survey finds hunters still split

Minnesota elk hunters take eight for 10 during hunt

CISCO, WHITEFISH SPORT NETTING TO OPEN ON NORTHERN LAKES

St. Paul — Netting for harvesting ciscoes, also referred to as tullibees, and whitefish for personal use is open this fall on designated lakes. Whitefish and cisco sport netting is open to Minnesota residents only. About 700 Minnesotans participate each year.

Netting schedules are based on expected water temperatures. As the water temperature drops, game fish head to deeper water while ciscoes and whitefish come to shallow water for fall spawning.

The Minnesota DNR allows netting when there is little chance that fish other than ciscoes and whitefish will be caught. Regulations are available here.

TRAPPING PERMITS AVAILABLE FOR UPPER MISS REFUGE

Winona, Minn. — Trap tag sales will begin Oct. 8 at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. A state trapping license and cash or check for $30 is required to obtain trap tags.

Contact the office you plan to purchase trap tags from in advance to confirm if the office will be open. For the Winona District in Winona: by appointment only, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (507) 454-7351.

Additional information can be found in the refuge’s Furbearer Management Plan. A report summarizing 20 years (1996–2015) of furbearer harvest information submitted by trappers in their fur catch reports is available here.

SUPPORT SPORTSMEN FOR THE BOUNDARY WATERS FOR A CHANCE AT CONCERT TICKETS

St. Paul — Support Sportsman for the Boundary Waters and get a shot at a front-row experience with the Avett Brothers and Trampled by Turtles concert at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, Oct. 24. Donations help to protect the wilderness in Minnesota while entering to win a trip to see a co-headlined show featuring two fine Americana bands.

The prize includes front-row tickets to the show, side stage access, round-trip travel, a two-night hotel stay for two, and more.

The North Carolina-based Avett Brothers are a Grammy-nominated act joining Duluth-based Trampled By Turtles for a unique of bluegrass and rock-and-roll music on Oct. 24. No purchase or donation is necessary to enter to win. The entry deadline date is Sunday, Oct. 13. See complete details at www.sportsmenbwca.org.

MINNESOTA FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE SPORTING CLAYS SHOOT IS OCT. 14

Prior Lake, Minn. — The Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club in Prior Lake will be hosting the Minnesota Fraternal Order of Police Foundation’s sporting clays shoot on Monday, Oct. 14. Whether you’re a seasoned shooter or just starting out, this event is for all skill levels.

The event starts with a noon lunch, a clay shoot starting at 1 p.m., followed by a social and raffle drawings starting at 3 p.m.

Guns may be rented at the Horse and Hunt Club. Visit www.mnfop.com or www.horseandhunt.com for more information.

B&C CLUB WELCOMES U.S. HOUSE PASSAGE OF FIX OUR FORESTS ACT

Missoula, Mont. — The Boone and Crockett Club welcomed last week’s action by the U.S. House of Representatives to pass the Fix Our Forests Act (H.R. 8790) by a bipartisan vote of 268-151.

“The Boone and Crockett Club applauds bipartisan passage of the Fix Our Forests Act in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Tony A. Schoonen, B&C Club chief executive officer. “This legislation would allow the U.S. Forest Service to accelerate active forest management on our national forests – reducing the risk of severe wildfires, improving big-game habitat, and creating jobs in rural communities. Active forest management such as harvesting trees, thinning dead and dying trees, creating fuel breaks, prescribed and managed burns, and creating defensible spaces are all effective tools to reduce wildfire threats and improve wildlife habitat.”