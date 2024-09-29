Dog injuries occur afield: Here’s how to be prepared this season

If you’re a serious bird hunter who hunts regularly over flushers and/or pointers, you know that injures happen to your canine companion more frequently than you ever thought possible.
In fact, it’s a good day of hunting when your dog exits the field unscathed and in good condition. But, realistically we know that vet bills are the norm. It’s part of owning a hunting dog.
Take, for example, my late black Lab. A fine upland and water dog, Buddy made game (flushing and retrieving) with gusto – and often paid the price for it.