Wild Sheep Foundation fights ballot initiative in Colorado, saying science-based wildlife management is under attack

The Wild Sheep Foundation is donating $100,000 to Colorado’s “Wildlife Deserve Better” to defeat the ballot initiative Proposition 127 to ban the hunting and trapping of mountain lions, bobcats, and lynx. The initiative will be on the state’s November ballot after obtaining the required signatures.

“This is wrong on so many levels. It’s not just a Colorado issue,” said Gray N. Thornton, president and CEO of the Wild Sheep Foundation. “Science-based professional wildlife management and the proud traditions of legal, regulated public hunting are increasingly under attack.”

