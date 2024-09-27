Search
Friday, September 27th, 2024
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Divers remove 300 pounds of trash from Wisconsin’s Lake Owen

Volunteer divers and Lake Owen Resort staff are shown with some of the 300 pounds of debris cleaned up from the bottom of Lake Owen in northwestern Wisconsin. (Photo by Matt Bolen)

Cable, Wis. — Divers from the Scuba Center out of Minneapolis partnered with Lake Owen Resort in Cable, Wis., to clean up underwater debris from one of the regions premier lakes as part of the Lake Owen Fun Dive weekend.

This marked the 25th year for the event. As part of their “Clean Earth Challenge” program SCUBAPRO provided divers with special dive bags used to recover debris from underwater, along with appreciation swag.

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Wisconsin duck hunter kills Oneida County wolf in self defense

New DNR deer unit proposal on the table in Wisconsin

A 12-year-old boy fatally shoots a black bear mauling his father during a hunt in western Wisconsin

Lake Owen Resort provided air fills for divers, boats to transport divers to clean-up sites, personnel to help with collecting debris and paid for the disposal of all the debris.

Divers collected more than 300 pounds of trash that included automotive parts, glass bottles, axes, shovels, electronics, plastics along with two metal drums containing what was believed to be old engine oil.

