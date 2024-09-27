Advice for bowhunting now. Help Milwaukee Riverkeeper clean up rivers and restore natural habitat. Grouse hunting should be good this fall. Jeff Kelm is in Alpena, Michigan for the MWC World Walleye Championship on Lake Huron. Dan reports on the 7th annual Dave Cook Memorial Shooting for Scholarships sporting clays event at Mayville Gun Club.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1939
