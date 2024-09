As bear-hunting season hits its halfway mark, the Minnesota DNR’s preliminary harvest total as of Monday stood at about 3,200 bears.

“But the pace has significantly slowed down, as far as harvest registration goes. We had in the first seven days about 2,500 bears, and over the last seven days, less than 200 bears registered,” said Dan Stark, the DNR’s large carnivore specialist.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here