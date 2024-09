Larry Powers was fishing the waters of Caesars Creek Lake in Clinton County, Ohio. It was Friday, Aug. 16, a planned trip with an old friend who wanted to go fishing. They set out to catch a muskie or two. Powers was using a balsa crankbait on 17-pound test monofilament. It was an LC Powers crankbait, one of his own; he makes them at home.

It was this homemade crankbait that helped him catch the new state record hybrid striped bass.

