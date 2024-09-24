The Minnesota DNR is seeking public input on updates to its pheasant and waterfowl action plans. Here are the details.
MN Daily Update: Offer your input on DNR’s updated pheasant and waterfowl action plans
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Ohio’s hybrid striper record falls for second time in 2024
Larry Powers was fishing the waters of Caesars Creek Lake in Clinton County, Ohio. It was Friday, Aug. 16, a
WI Daily Update: Submit your sightings of the Franklin’s ground squirrel
The Wisconsin DNR is asking you to submit your sightings of the Franklin’s ground squirrel. Here’s why.
Pennsylvania’s 100-year-old club members fondly recall good old days
Big Chiques Hunting Club in Lycoming County, Pa., was founded a century ago by a group of men who wanted