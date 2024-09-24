Michigan Mixed Bag: Deadline extended to comment on state forest management plan

Lansing — Recognizing that many people would welcome more time to review the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ new, draft 10-year State Forest Management Plan, the DNR has extended the original early October deadline to Dec. 31.

The plan guides management of Michigan’s nearly 4 million acres of state forest, spread across the northern Lower and Upper peninsulas. Forest management activities include timber harvesting, prescribed burning, tree planting and providing quality wildlife habitat.

Visit the DNR website to review and comment on the plan.

Detroit — From choosing your first camo and firearm to finding like-minded hunters, there’s a lot to learn about hunting. Good news: an upcoming workshop has you covered.

Join instructors to discover what you need to know about understanding wildlife, planning a successful hunt, and anticipating next steps in Learn to Hunt: Deer 101, Thursday, Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In both classroom and hands-on practice, participants will learn basic info, from preparing to hunt to more advanced hunting techniques.

Hunter safety certification is not a requirement to attend this free session.

The workshop will take place at the Detroit River National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 5437 West Jefferson Ave. in Trenton.

Registration is not required.

For more information, contact Jen Davis at jdavis@nwtf.net or (734) 680-6049.

Up to $1.5 Million Available for Fisheries Habitat Conservation, Dam Removal

Lansing — The Michigan DNR is offering up to $1.5 million in Fisheries Habitat Grants for activities that can improve state fisheries and aquatic resources, such as fish habitat conservation, dam removal and repair, resource assessment studies and recreation opportunities.

The funding is available through an open, competitive process to local, state, federal and tribal governments and nonprofit groups.

“Recreation and local economies throughout Michigan rely on healthy rivers, lakes and wetlands to support fishing, boating and other enjoyment of our natural resources,” said Joe Nohner, DNR fisheries resource analyst. “These grants help our partners protect and rehabilitate fisheries and aquatic ecosystems in a state that depends heavily on those resources.”

Fisheries Habitat Grants are distributed according to three project themes: aquatic habitat conservation, dam management, and aquatic habitat and recreation in the Au Sable, Manistee and Muskegon river watersheds.

Applicants have the option of requesting support from the current funding cycle or a conditional commitment from a future year’s funding.

Contact contact Joe Nohner at (517) 599-6825 or Chip Kosloski at (517) 281-1705 for more info.

Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest Begins

White Bear Lake, Minn. — Wildlife Forever has announced the opening of the 2024-25 Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest. The annual program invites youth from around the world to connect with nature and learn about fish and aquatic habitats while exploring creative art and writing. Since its founding in 1997, the Fish Art Contest has reached more than 85,000 youth in 46 countries.

The free contest is accessible to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“The Fish Art Contest offers a unique opportunity to connect students to the outdoors through science and creative art. Through hands-on learning, students may explore the beauty of the natural world while learning about the importance of conservation,” said Veronica Mangio, marketing and communications manager at Wildlife Forever.

The 2024-25 contest is open for submissions until Feb. 28, 2025.

Participants can find more information, educational resources, and submission guidelines at www.FishArt.org

State Reminds Hunters of ‘Do Not Eat’ Health Advisories for Clark’s Marsh

Lansing — The Michigan departments of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Natural Resources (DNR) are reminding hunters not to eat venison from deer taken within three miles of Clark’s Marsh in Oscoda Township in Iosco County.

A Do Not Eat deer advisory remains in effect due to evidence that deer within three miles of the marsh were more likely to have various per- and polyfluorinated substances (PFAS), including perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), in their livers and muscle tissue. The finding is included in the 2021 report PFAS levels in Michigan deer from the Oscoda area, Iosco County.

MDHHS continues to recommend that people do not eat organs from any fish, deer or other wild game in the state as many chemicals, including PFAS, can accumulate in the organs of wildlife.

For more information about PFAS, visit the PFAS webpage.

For more information about wild game consumption, visit Michigan.gov/EatSafeGame.