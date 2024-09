Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director M. Scott Bowen approved a reduced license fee of $5 for the new extended late antlerless firearm season that will take place from Jan. 2 through the second Sunday in January (Jan. 12 in 2025).

The reduced antlerless licenses can only be purchased for the extended late antlerless season that was established in July 2024 by the state Natural Resources Commission and will expire on the second Sunday in January 2027.

