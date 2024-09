The invitation could be seen as cryptic. Or it could be considered proactive. One thing it isn’t is new.

Illinois DNR has, over the years, called a handful of public meetings to discuss CWD in the state’s deer herd. So the eight such meetings recently scheduled in northern Illinois counties between Sept. 23 and Oct. 9 are not unusual. The timing, however, is curious.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here