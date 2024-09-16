Gearing up for 2024 pheasants: Keep it simple, travel light

We live in a day and age when gear – more of it, and the more expensive the better – can seem to be a solution to becoming a more successful hunter. Pheasant hunters can fall victim to this kind of thinking.
While I can’t back up the following statement with hard data, I would bet my favorite shotgun on this as truth: More than 80% of the roosters ever shot in North America have been bagged by folks wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes or work boots, flannel shirt or sweatshirt, and ball cap, while toting a shotgun that didn’t bust the bank account.