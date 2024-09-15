Bill Smith, Wisconsin NRB chair, shares vision with outdoor media

Bill Smith, chair of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board (NRB), has weathered a period of turmoil and change on the board, which sets policy for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“Ever since 1967 there have only been a couple of instances where nominees for the positions to serve on the board were not confirmed, but in 2022 that changed in a short period,” Smith told the annual gathering of the Wisconsin Outdoor Communicators Association Aug. 2 in Eagle River, where Smith appeared as a guest speaker.