Minnesota Mixed Bag: Wildlife Forever’s fish art contest begins

White Bear Lake, Minn. — Wildlife Forever has announced the opening of the 2024-25 Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest.

The annual program invites youth from around the world to connect with nature and learn about fish and aquatic habitats while exploring creative art and writing. Since its founding in 1997, the Fish Art Contest has reached more than 85,000 youth in 46 countries.

The free contest is accessible to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“The Fish Art Contest offers a unique opportunity to connect students to the outdoors through science and creative art. Through hands-on learning, students may explore the beauty of the natural world while learning about the importance of conservation,” said Veronica Mangio, marketing and communications manager at Wildlife Forever.

The 2024-25 contest is open for submissions until Feb. 28, 2025.

Participants can find more information, educational resources, and submission guidelines at www.FishArt.org



St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is inviting upland bird hunters to voluntarily log details about their hunts.

“We’re excited about working with bird hunters to improve our understanding of what they’re seeing in the field,” said Nate Huck, resident game bird specialist. “Their information will complement our existing monitoring efforts.”

Starting this fall, hunters may use what’s called an upland bird-hunting diary. The diary is available in electronic form using web browser or app versions that are available on the DNR website. Hunters may also print a paper version of the diary and enter their hunts online.

More information for hunters and instructions on how to participate are available on the DNR website.

DNR OFFERING $1 MILLION IN GRANTS FOR COMMUNITY FORESTRY PROJECTS

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has announced $1 million in competitive grants to improve urban and community trees statewide, with dollars from U.S. Forest Service’s Inflation Reduction Act funding. The funding supports communities that are underrepresented in decision-making and face environmental challenges such as higher pollution exposure and access to trees and green spaces.

“Minnesota’s urban and community forests are crucial to the health and well-being of our neighborhoods,” said Molly Codding, the DNR’s community environmental justice coordinator. Eligible organizations can apply for grants of up to $100,000, with no matching funds required. Applications are due Oct. 28. Visit the DNR website for the schedule and more information.

SURVEY: IN N.D., PHEASANT NUMBERS UP; PARTRIDGE, SHARPTAILS DOWN

Bismarck, N.D. — North Dakota’s roadside surveys conducted in late July and August indicate pheasant numbers were up, while gray partridge and sharp-tailed grouse numbers were down.

RJ Gross, North Dakota Game and Fish Department upland game biologist, said although the state experienced a mild winter and an optimistic start to the breeding season, the wet, cold June appears to have impacted partridge and sharptails particularly.

Total pheasants observed (94.5 per 100 miles) are up 25% from last year and broods (11.6) per 100 miles are up 33%. The average brood size (5.5) is down 13%.

Sharptails were down 20% statewide (23 sharptail per 100 miles), but remain above the 10-year average. Partridge observed per 100 miles were down 20% from the near all-time high in 2023, and remain at high densities (29 partridge per 100 miles).