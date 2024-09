Wil Goetsch caught a glimpse of the big bear on his trail cameras twice before seeing him emerge through rows of corn as he sat perched in his hunting stand.

“He came in upwind of me, to the north, and fixated right up on me in the stand, smelled for me. You could see him processing,” Goetsch said.

Goetsch, his bow drawn, let an arrow fly, hitting the bear.

“It wasn’t until I shot him that I realized how big he was.”

