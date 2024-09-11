Minnesota DNR seeks advisory group members related to fish and wildlife conservation

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is recruiting new members to serve on key advisory groups related to fish and wildlife conservation; promoting knowledge and skills in fishing, hunting, trapping, and related activities; conservation policy and funding; parks and trails; and aquatic invasive species.

Interested people may learn more or apply on the Engage with DNR webpage.

Advisory groups are one way the DNR works with Minnesotans to further the department’s mission. Participation in one of these appointed roles is an important way that Minnesotans may contribute their ideas and perspectives.

Most terms begin in 2025 and are for three years, and most groups meet four to six times per year, with in-person and online options for joining meetings.

Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee

A newly created Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee is taking the place of citizen oversight committees that operated from 1994 to 2024. The committee will review annual outcomes achieved from Game and Fish Fund expenditures and make recommendations to the state Legislature and the DNR commissioner for desired outcomes related to protecting, restoring, and enhancing fish and wildlife habitat; fish and wildlife population management; fish and wildlife monitoring and research; communications and engagement; and improvements in the management and use of money in the Game and Fish Fund.

Nearly $100 million is expended from the Game and Fish Fund each year. The revenue supporting these expenditures is primarily the product of hunting and fishing license sales, federal reimbursements, and a sales tax on state lottery tickets.

Minnesota residents with a hunting, fishing, or trapping license or an active critical habitat license plate may apply until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

Interested applicants can learn more by visiting the committee page of the DNR website.

Fisheries work groups

Fisheries work groups provide input and feedback on DNR policies related to bass, northern pike and muskies, panfish, walleyes, and commercial production of minnows. Members represent a variety of viewpoints and work together to address topics such as recreation, water quality, fish habitat, fish management, and effects on local economies.

The commercial minnow work group is a new advisory group created to enhance dialogue between the DNR and commercial minnow interests to discuss research, population, harvest trends, and fisheries management in Minnesota.

Online applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. More information about fisheries work groups is available on the DNR website.

Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee

This group makes recommendations to the DNR on fisheries management for Lake Mille Lacs. Members include representatives of area resorts, fishing guides, and other businesses; property owners; county officials; representatives of the DNR’s work groups that focus on walleyes, bass, northern pike, and muskies; and others.

The DNR supports the committee’s efforts by supplying information that is used to help manage the Mille Lacs fisheries.

Online applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. More information about the MLFAC is available on the DNR website.

Hunter and Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Council

The Minnesota R3 Council works with and is facilitated by the DNR to develop a plan and implement strategies to promote knowledge, skills, and participation in hunting, fishing, and closely related outdoor activities.

The group makes recommendations for recruiting new, retaining current, and reactivating former hunters and anglers in Minnesota.

Online applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. More information about the R3 Council is available on the DNR website.

Others

Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee: The Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee comprises 15 members who provide advice and diverse perspectives on programmatic direction, emerging research needs, communications, and funding strategies.

Online applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. Interested applicants can learn more about the committee on the DNR website.

Minnesota Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee: The partner agencies of the Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee include the Metropolitan Council, the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Terms are two years, with the option of being reappointed for a maximum of three terms. Online applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. More details are available on the DNR website.