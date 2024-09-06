What’s the impact of youth hunting seasons in Minnesota, Wisconsin?

Brothers Hunter and Wyatt Krebs, of Alexandria, Minn., are crazy about duck hunting.

Their father, Dean Krebs, set them on that path as an avid hunter himself who has introduced them to hunting for big game, pheasants, and waterfowl.

At 16 years old, the Krebs brothers like it all, but there’s something about those whistling wings during a morning on the slough that has fully grasped their attention.

“They are fanatics,” Dean said. “They’re scouting today (on July 18). They (are addicted to the point where they will) walk a mile into a (wildlife management area) to see how the broods are coming.”

