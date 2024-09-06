Search
Friday, September 6th, 2024
Friday, September 6th, 2024

What’s the impact of youth hunting seasons in Minnesota, Wisconsin?

From left to right, Hunter Krebs, Ryker Johnson, Macoy Denny, and Wyatt Krebs, along with the Krebs’ hunting dog, Winnie, celebrate a successful morning in the marsh during a Minnesota youth waterfowl hunting season. (Photo courtesy of Dean Krebs)

Brothers Hunter and Wyatt Krebs, of Alexandria, Minn., are crazy about duck hunting.
Their father, Dean Krebs, set them on that path as an avid hunter himself who has introduced them to hunting for big game, pheasants, and waterfowl.
At 16 years old, the Krebs brothers like it all, but there’s something about those whistling wings during a morning on the slough that has fully grasped their attention.
“They are fanatics,” Dean said. “They’re scouting today (on July 18). They (are addicted to the point where they will) walk a mile into a (wildlife management area) to see how the broods are coming.”

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

