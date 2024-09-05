Steve Piatt: Get the most out of your squirrel and bear meat

Our freezers are already pretty well stocked as we head into another hunting season. There’s leftover venison, including some backstraps and roasts, as well as plenty of burger mixed with pork fat.

A couple pheasant and turkey breasts, some already ground into burger and others pulled and barbecued and ready to be thawed for a quick meal. Walleye and salmon fillets from summer outings on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. But there’s a couple things missing, and I desperately want to add to the freezer this fall with bear and squirrel meat.