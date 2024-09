The lede of our story about dredging up tons of junk from Pittsburgh’s rivers made me curious. If you want to know more, read the Heinz History Center’s blog, “The Mystery of Pittsburgh’s ‘Ghost Bomber.’”

It tells the story of a B-25 bomber in 1956 gliding low over what is now Homestead Grays Bridge and making a wheels-up splash landing in the Monongahela River near the Glenwood Bridge in Hays.