Hunters, protect your hearing with early seasons opening September 1. Grandparents shoot free at The Range of Richfield on Grandparents Day, September 8. Just two weeks left to get ready for bow season, which opens on September 14t. Jeff moves into a new home. Dan recovers from a strenuous weekend of muskie fishing.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1935
