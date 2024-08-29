North Dakota land transfer bill sparks concerns

Outdoor enthusiasts across the United States have a wealth of places to recreate, in a variety of settings. Some prefer the serenity of a northern Minnesota lake, while others might favor a mountain hike in Colorado.
For me, the ideal spot is a secluded area that overlooks the Little Missouri River in southwestern North Dakota, nestled within an 1,800-acre parcel of federal Bureau of Land Management land. Here, I can unzip my tent and scan the landscape as I look for deer that hid among the mature cottonwoods lining the river.