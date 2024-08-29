Search
Thursday, August 29th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, August 29th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

New York Department of Environmental Conservation takes non-lead ammo rebate statewide

Hunters statewide in New York are now eligible for a rebate up to $60 for the purchase of non-lead ammunition for use during the 2024-25 deer hunting seasons. (File photo by Bill Key)

Building on a previous incentive-based program to encourage hunters to use non-lead ammunition, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced the expansion of a rebate program and its ongoing study that focuses on the use of lead in hunting ammunition.
In 2022, DEC released the Minimizing Risks to Wildlife and People from Lead Hunting Ammunition report. They followed up prior to the 2023 hunting season with a rebate program in limited areas that allowed hunters who voluntarily purchased non-lead ammunition up to a $60 rebate.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?