Minnesota hockey camp empowers those with disabilities to give paddling the Boundary Waters a try

In 2018, friends Tony Lang and Dan Lilya brought a vision to life in the form of the Boundary Waters Sled Hockey Combine, a camp that combines sled hockey game play and training with a day trip into the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness for its campers with disabilities.

“The wheelchairs go up in a separate canoe, the wheelchairs are set there, and the players own it. They get out, they go across that portage there without help – only teammates help teammates. Coaches or parents are not allowed to assist or make it easy for them,” Lang said. “That is definitely our capstone, most unique event.”

