Minnesota Conservation Federation rallies groups to set up conservation network

The Minnesota Conservation Federation hosted a kick-off meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22, for a new conservation venture, preliminarily dubbed the “Minnesota Conservation Network.”
The network’s goal is to serve as a conduit for groups and organizations to connect with one another on topics in which more than one organization is interested. Greg Kvale, who’s been affiliated with various conservation organizations for many years and is a former forester with the Minnesota DNR, said he believes that after the dissolution of the Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Alliance there’s been a missing link in Minnesota conservation.